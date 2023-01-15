FALLBROOK, Calif. — A man that was killed in a Fallbrook crash on the morning of Jan. 7 has been identified by authorities.

Edwin Resendiz Hernandez, a 23-year old Vista resident, was driving his Dodge sedan southbound on South Mission Road when, for reasons unknown, he collided with a steel utility pole just south of Green Canyon Road.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, Hernandez was ejected from the vehicle. Responding paramedics determined the man was deceased at the scene.

The cause of his death was noted as multiple blunt force injuries.