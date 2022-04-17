SAN DIEGO — A man who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in San Diego has been apprehended, officials said.

According to agents with MCRP, Kajun Walker walked away from the facility on Thursday, April 14. The 28-year-old was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

Officials say that the man’s case will now be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Walker was sentenced to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in June 2018 for second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance as a second-striker. The escapee was serving a nine-year sentence and was set to be released in May 2024.