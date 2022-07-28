SAN DIEGO — A judge sentenced Joshua Breslow to 15 years in state prison Thursday for voluntary manslaughter and drug possession of fentanyl and OxyContin that led to the death of 49-year-old Sally Manchester Ricchuiti.

The courtroom was packed with the family of Ricchuiti and Breslow. Ricchuiti’s family fought back tears as they said their victim impact statements for the sentencing of Breslow.

“Now she’s gone, and all the future…. all the big milestones included her. She was my best friend and I miss her more than anything,” said Molly Ricchuiti, Sally’s oldest daughter.

Breslow is convicted of selling fentanyl laced pills to Sally that killed her in September 2020. Breslow and family confirmed the two were friends.

“You not only took her life, but you betrayed her trust and her vulnerability as a friend and left us all deeply wounded hearts,” said Betsy Manchester, the mother of Sally.

Prosecutors said Breslow was aware the pills he sold were laced with fentanyl when he sold them to Sally and other people, but did not tell his customers.

Despite potentially deadly outcomes, Breslow continued dealing pills even following learning of Sally’s death and after making bail.

“We are very very happy that you won’t be able to do that for a long time, and hopefully never” Sally’s father Doug Manchester said.

A judge sentenced Breslow to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter, drug possession of fentanyl and oxycotin for sale, and violating his bail conditions.

Breslow also got emotional in court when he addressed Sally’s family, husband and three children.

“She loved her kids very much, and I took all of that from her, and I’m sorry,” Breslow said. “In my heart and soul, I knew no intent or malice. I did not want to break the law. I did not want Sally to die.”

Molly replied saying that her mother believed in forgiveness.

“For her sake, I forgive you, I forgive you,” Molly said.