Man who shot girlfriend in head sentenced to life in prison

VISTA (CNS) – A man who shot his girlfriend in the head at their Vista apartment complex — leading to her death at a hospital the following month — was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years to life in state prison.

Estevan Montelongo, 43, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in the July 22, 2018, death of 28-year-old Michelle Hashtani.

Montelongo opened fire on Hashtani with a pistol at their apartment complex in the 600 block of Ascot Drive. Sheriff’s deputies found the victim gravely injured near the complex’s swimming pool at about 3 p.m.

Hashtani underwent emergency surgery, but died Aug. 3.

Two days after the shooting, Montelongo was tracked down and arrested in Pueblo, Colorado.

In addition to murder, he was sentenced for allegations that include using a firearm in the killing and having prior felony convictions.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Reischl said Montelongo had a domestic violence-related conviction in 1999, also involving a girlfriend. Montelongo was sentenced to eight years in prison in that case, and received an additional five years in prison for punching a guard.

