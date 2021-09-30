Man who killed San Diego officer faces sentence: death or life in prison

FOX 5 will stream the verdict reading in this story around 3:45 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — Jurors reached a verdict Thursday in the murder trial of Jesse Michael Gomez, who was convicted in the July 2016 killing of a San Diego police officer and the shooting of his partner.

The question faced by the jury: Should Gomez receive a death sentence or life in prison without parole?

While use of the death penalty is under a moratorium in California, prosecutors have still sought the sentence in certain cases with the possibility of that policy being reversed in the future. The ban on capital punishment went into effect via a Gov. Gavin Newsom executive order in 2019 and will last at least for the remainder of his term in office.

Gomez, 60, was found guilty earlier this month of first-degree murder for the July 28, 2016, shooting death of Jonathan “J.D.” De Guzman, 43.

In addition to murder, the jury also convicted Gomez of the attempted murder of De Guzman’s partner, Wade Irwin, as well as a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

De Guzman, a 16-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department, died at a hospital, while Irwin was hospitalized for nearly a month for a gunshot to the throat.

Prosecutors said the officers were patrolling Acacia Grove Way just before 11 p.m. when they spotted Gomez and another man split up and start walking along the north and south sidewalks of the street.

Irwin testified that after they followed Gomez at slow speeds in their patrol car, he got out of the vehicle and asked Gomez something to the effect of “Do you live around here?”

Gomez, who testified on his own behalf, said he did not realize the men who approached him were law enforcement and instead thought they were gang members poised to kill him.

Gomez testified that he only recognized that a car with its fog lights on was following him, but said he found the manner in which it was traveling “pretty suspicious.”

After the car stopped, Gomez testified that the headlights turned on, obscuring his vision, and a man got out and asked him, “Where are you from?”

According to Gomez, that question is a common gang challenge, which in his experience growing up in Shelltown means a violent encounter is soon to follow.

Gomez testified that, fearing for his life, he opened fire on the “silhouette” of the man who posed the question, as well as the car. When asked to describe what was running through his mind at the time, he said, “I thought gang members were going to shoot and kill me.”

Irwin testified that Gomez faced him with an “angry, hateful look on his face,” then “immediately” raised his hand and shot him in the throat, before walking toward the police car and firing multiple times on De Guzman.

Prosecutors allege Gomez, who had prior run-ins with the law and was illegally carrying a firearm when he was contacted, shot the officers because he was not going to risk going to jail again.