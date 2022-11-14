SAN DIEGO — A man who was convicted of attempted murder and other charges last month has been sentenced to prison for engaging in a police shootout, said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.

Daniel Quiroz, 31, will serve 45 years-to-life behind bars for his role in a shooting altercation with Harbor Police outside the San Diego Convention Center in March 2021. The incident occurred shortly after he was pulled over for a traffic violation, officials said.

The DA said Quiroz was charged with attempting to kill a police officer and assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a civilian on March 1, 2021 near Fifth Avenue and Harbor Drive.

A FOX 5 crew was reporting live in the area at the time of the incident and caught the exchange on camera.

Officials say a stray bullet struck a civilian during the shootout, but the person was unharmed because the bullet was likely a ricochet that also deflected off of his eyeglasses case in his back pocket.

“This defendant had no regard for life when he recklessly engaged in a shootout on a downtown street,” Stephan said. “Traffic stops are some of the most dangerous situations for peace officers as this case clearly demonstrates, and the guilty jury verdict along with today’s prison sentence brings justice to the police officer and civilian victim in this case.”

Quiroz was convicted of three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm on top of the murder charge, according to the DA.