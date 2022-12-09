SAN DIEGO — A man who showed signs of “excited delirium” in the Kensington neighborhood died in police custody Thursday, authorities said.

Around 4:30 p.m., San Diego police officers responded to a U-Haul business in the 4300 block of El Cajon Boulevard about an unknown man standing in the roadway acting erratically, Lt. Kevin Ralph with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, later identified as 35-year-old Daniel Joseph Armenta, standing in a gas station parking lot near the location of the initial report and arrested him without incident, according to the sheriff’s official.

When officers noticed Armenta displaying signs of “excited delirium,” they immediately requested for paramedics, Ralph said. He then became unresponsive, prompting officers to remove his handcuffs, perform CPR and administer naloxone.

First responders pronounced Armenta dead shortly after 5 p.m.

Authorities said there is body-worn camera footage of the incident.