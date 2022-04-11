SAN DIEGO — A man who died during what immigration officials believe was an attempt to enter the U.S. from Mexico illegally via boat near the Ocean Beach Pier was identified Monday, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Eleobardo Garcia Lopez, 37, was identified as the deceased, according to the county medical examiner’s office’s press release. He was believed to be a part of the suspected human-smuggling attempt with another man whose body washed ashore Monday in Ocean Beach. Three others who were rescued were also treated for possible hypothermia or other environmental exposure-related ailments, City News Service reported.

The incident happened Saturday evening into the early morning hours of Sunday when lifeguards notified multiple agencies of a capsized boat near Pacific Beach, the medical examiner’s office stated. Garcia Lopez was found on the beach at 5000 Niagra Avenue.

First responders performed lifesaving efforts on the victim, but medical officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Customs and Border Protection said later the same morning they stopped a boat off the coast of Point Loma and found 15 people on board, “all attempting to illegally enter the U.S.” They were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

On Monday, two people were hurt when they crashed a watercraft into the rocks near Cabrillo National Monument. That pair was also suspected of trying to enter the U.S. illegally, according to CBP.