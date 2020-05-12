Man who died in custody during drug investigation identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a man who died in police custody last week after apparently being stricken by some sort of medical emergency following a disturbance at the Cortez Hill-area apartment complex where he lived.

Wesley Garrett-Henry, 32, was pronounced dead at a hospital early Saturday, according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a possible drug overdose in the 1400 block of Second Avenue shortly before midnight Friday found Garrett- Henry behaving in an “erratic” manner following an argument with a neighbor and “exhibiting signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance,” Lt. Andra Brown said.

Paramedics evaluated Garrett-Henry at the scene and decided to take him to a hospital, Brown said. While en route, he went into medical distress and lost consciousness, and lifesaving efforts by the ambulance crew and emergency-room doctors failed to revive him.

A ruling on Garrett-Henry’s cause of death remained on hold Tuesday pending autopsy results.

Related Content Man dies at hospital while in police custody