The man show in the image is suspected of Tasering and carjacking a victim in the Point Loma area on Oct. 11, 2022. (San Diego County Crimestoppers)

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of using a Taser and carjacking a victim Tuesday in the Point Loma area is wanted by authorities.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego County Crime Stoppers stated in a news release Friday.

Although the vehicle was recovered, the attacker was able to escape, according to Crime Stoppers. He is described as a Black man in his late 20s, thin build and standing 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall. The man was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and do-rag on his head.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information on the crime. They are asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (619) 515-2774 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.