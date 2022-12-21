CARLSBAD, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a US Bank Wednesday in the Carlsbad area.

The incident occurred around 2:41 p.m. at 770 Carlsbad Village Drive, when a man entered the bank demanding money from the teller, Lt. Eric Kovanda with the Carlsbad police stated in a news release.

The man then left the bank walking north on Jefferson Street with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Kovanda.

Carlsbad police describe the suspected robber as having a light complexion with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve quarter zip sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, dark-colored baseball cap and black face mask.

If you believe that you have information that can assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Jordan Walker at 442-339-5674 or Jordan.Walker@carlsbadca.gov.