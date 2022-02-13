Man wanted for spree of armed robberies, attack near Coronado park

CORONADO, Calif. – Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing nearly a dozen people at gunpoint, including pistol-whipping one of the victims, late Saturday in Coronado.

The spree began about 10:30 p.m. when the man approached a couple seated on a bench near Centennial Park, Coronado police said in a Facebook post Sunday. That’s when the man, who was not publicly identified, brandished a gun and demanded the victims’ phones and valuables, according to police.

A similar scene played out later on the other side of the park when the same man encountered a group of five people and took items from them at gunpoint.

From there, police say the man headed in the direction of the Ferry Landing parking lot when he came across a woman. He demanded her valuables and then “struck her on the head an unknown amount of times with the gun,” police said. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A group of three others witnessed the attack on the woman, the department’s post said. The suspect was believed to have pointed his firearm at the group to rob them as well.

The group of five people from the park incident found the suspect an unspecified time later at Ferry Landing. According to police, they got into a struggle with him and managed to get the gun away before he fled the area in an unknown vehicle. Two members of that group had “minor injuries” from the fight and were evaluated at the scene, police said.

The suspect was described by a witness as being a man who was between 20-24 years old with a thin build and tattoos on his face. He was wearing a grey or black T-shirt with black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident or with access to surveillance cameras in the area are being asked to call police at 619-522-7350.