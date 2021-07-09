Man wanted for robbing Mira Mesa gas station at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police were searching for an armed man who robbed a Mira Mesa gas station early Friday morning.

The robbery happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the Circle K on Camino Ruiz, south of Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A man walked in wearing a blue face mask, then showed the clerk a gun and demanded money, Heims said.

The employee complied and the suspect ran off with an unknown amount of money, the officer said.

The bandit was described as a man in his late teens to early 20s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and gray and white shoes.

