Man wanted for out-of-state murder leads Border Patrol on chase

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a man wanted for murder in Rhode Island after he led agents on a 20-minute chase beginning at an I-8 checkpoint.

A U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector spokesperson said a K-9 detection team got a hit on a grey 2015 Lexus sedan after it drove up to the checkpoint near Pine Valley at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday. Agents referred the driver for further investigation but the spokesperson said the driver quickly sped off.

Agents deployed a device that punctured at least one of the tires on the Lexus. The chase continued westbound on I-8 for about 20 minutes then came to an end on Mission Gorge Road near Father Junipero Serra Trail, where officers stopped the car with a PIT maneuver.

Law enforcement took the driver into custody and no one was hurt. Border Patrol said the Lexus was reported stolen and the driver was wanted for murder out of Rhode Island. The driver and vehicle were turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.