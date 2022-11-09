SAN DIEGO — A man was apprehended at the San Diego border on Friday for an outstanding felony warrant for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, said U.S. Custom and Border Protection.

Gilbert Perez Flores, a 45-year-old U.S. citizen, applied for entry at the Cross Border Xpress Port of Entry facility shortly after 3 a.m. while traveling on foot, border authorities said.

CBP officers ran his name through a law enforcement database and discovered he had an

active warrant out of Harris County, Texas.

Officials then escorted Perez to a secure location for further inspection. The man’s identity was confirmed after CBP officers conducted a fingerprint assessment.

Perez was transported and booked into the San Diego County Jail to await extradition.