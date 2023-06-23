SAN DIEGO — Authorities on Friday night are investigating after a man walked into The Cheesecake Factory at Fashion Valley Mall with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Police received a call around 10 p.m. about the incident at 7067 Friars Road, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed with FOX 5.

A witness told FOX 5 they were sheltering in place at the restaurant after saying a shooting happened in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Kevin Wadhams with SDPD said.

Police say the victim may have known the suspect, who is still being sought.

There are no reports of any other injuries at this time.

Authorities assured the public that the Cheesecake Factory area is now safe.

Check back for updates on this developing story.