SAN DIEGO – A man was killed when he got struck by a car while walking on the southbound lanes of Interstate 805, said the California Highway Patrol.

Sometime before 9 p.m. Friday, the man was walking on the interstate at Beyer Boulevard when a white Kia sedan hit him. An unknown number of other cars also hit the pedestrian, CHP said.

The woman driving the Kia stayed with authorities after the crash happened. The CHP said they had to close several lanes on the interstate for roughly two hours.

The female driver was not injured and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

It is not yet known why the man was walking on the interstate.

Anybody who witnessed the collision is asked to call CHP Officer C. Crowe at 858-293-6000.