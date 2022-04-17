SAN DIEGO – A man who was out walking in Barrio Logan early Sunday morning was shot several times, authorities said.

According to officials with the San Diego Police Department, the 31-year-old man was walking in the 2000 block of Logan Avenue around 5:45 a.m. when a gray or champagne-colored sedan pulled up next to him. Two people exited the vehicle and began a conversation with the victim.

Authorities say that following the verbal exchange, one of the two males pulled out a gun and shot the victim three times. The two men then got back into their vehicle and fled the scene.

The 31-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s Gang Intervention Unit are investigating the incident at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to police at 619-531-2847.