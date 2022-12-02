SAN DIEGO — A man and his dog were assaulted by a group of four people while on a walk in the Ocean Beach area, authorities said.

The attack occurred Nov. 18 around 11 p.m. near the 5000 block of Newport Avenue, where a confrontation between the man and four individuals turned physical, the victim reported to San Diego police the following day.

On Thursday, three adults and one juvenile, whose names are being withheld at this time, were identified as the suspected attackers, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.