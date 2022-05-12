SAN DIEGO — A lucky winner who bought a Winter Bucks Scratchers lotto ticket from a San Diego store turned $10 into $1 million, California Lottery stated in a press release Thursday.

Guillermo Cuevas bought the winning ticket at Newport Liquor on Beyer Boulevard in Otay Mesa West, according to lottery officials. Newport Liquor will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“I’ve played California Lottery games since the very beginning. I still remember purchasing $1 tickets in 1985,” Cuevas said. “The amazing part of this story is that I bought the winning ticket with the prize from another ticket I bought earlier that day.”

Just how tough is it to land the top prize for Winter Bucks? CA Lottery explained that the odds of winning the top prize of $1 million are one in more than two million.

Other millionaire winners also were announced in El Monte in Los Angeles County, where a Scratchers ticket worth $5 million was purchased at Jalco Liquor on Durfee Avenue, lottery officials stated. Jalco Liquor will receive a $25,000 bonus for selling that winning ticket.

And in Kings County, a winner was announced with a Year of Fortune Scratchers ticket worth $5 million, which was purchased from Harrods Market and Furniture on East 6th Street in Hanford, according to CA Lottery. That store also will get a $25,000 bonus.

Lottery officials say there are still two top-prize-winning tickets left in California.