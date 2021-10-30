Man trying to make repair on freeway hit, killed near border

The truck of a man hit and killed on SR-905 in San Ysidro Saturday, Oct. 30, which came to a rest on the barrier after getting hit by a passing driver. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man was hit and killed by a passing driver when he got out of his truck on the freeway and tried to fix an issue with his boat trailer, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday on state Route 905 near Interstate 5 in San Ysidro.

There was a problem with the man’s trailer, which was carrying a small fishing boat, and may have come detached from his pickup truck, a CHP officer told OnScene.TV. The man was out on the freeway trying to address the issue when a passing driver hit either the boat or his truck, causing a crash that killed the man.

CHP said paramedics and agents from a nearby Border Patrol vehicle tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers could be seen interviewing the driver of the other vehicle in the crash, who appeared unhurt.

The crash sent the fishing boat over the side of SR-905 onto Howard Avenue below. Fishing supplies could also be seen scattered across the ground. There were no reports of injuries from the falling debris.