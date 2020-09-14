Man to stand trial for murder in alleged hammer attack

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man accused of fatally beating a fellow transient with a mini sledgehammer as the two argued along a Midway District street was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge.

Greg Repp Jennings, 53, is accused in the Jan. 8, 2018, slaying of 37-year-old Michael Anthony Dean, who was struck several times in the head with a four-pound hammer.

First responders found Dean lying face-up in the street with his face “caved in,” according to preliminary hearing testimony. He was pronounced dead at the scene, near 3805 Midway Drive.

According to testimony from SDPD Detective Sgt. Christopher Leahy, one witness told investigators that an argument sparked the killing, which began when Jennings was talking loudly at a bus stop. Dean, who was also sitting at the bus stop, asked Jennings to “tone it down,” angering the defendant, who told him “it was his First Amendment right and he wasn’t going to shut up,” Leahy said.

Other witnesses also saw the men arguing and then saw Dean fall into the street, at which point Jennings allegedly struck him with the hammer multiple times.

Jennings told investigators that he acted in self-defense, according to testimony. He alleged Dean had tied a pair of workboots together by the laces and was going to use the improvised weapon to attack him.

Jennings remained at the scene and was arrested by responding officers.

The defendant remains in custody without bail. His next court date is an Oct. 8 readiness conference.