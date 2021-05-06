Man to stand trial for home invasion robberies that led to accomplice’s death

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A man who allegedly took part in a pair of home invasion robberies, including one in which his 15-year-old accomplice was fatally shot in Lemon Grove, was ordered Thursday to stand trial on nearly 20 felony counts, including attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Joshua Manu Story, 28, is accused of taking part in armed robberies of two residences on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7, 2017.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Lawson alleged Story first took part in a “hostage-style takedown” in which five residents were held at gunpoint, stripped of their clothes and robbed.

According to sheriff’s officials, the following day, Story and Derrick Harris Jr. allegedly sneaked into a house in the 2400 block of Edding Drive and confronted the 44-year-old homeowner and his adult son shortly before 2 a.m.

During an ensuing struggle, Harris was fatally shot, and the then-22- year-old son suffered non-lethal gunshot wounds, Lt. Chad Boudreau said. Story allegedly fired at the home during the robbery, then fled.

Story was already in jail on unrelated criminal charges when he was re- arrested in mid-2019 in connection with the fatal Lemon Grove break-in.

Story, who’s being held without bail, was initially charged with murder for allegedly causing Harris’ death, but that charge was later dismissed.

