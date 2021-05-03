Man to receive new sentence amid review of unduly harsh prison terms

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An 84-year-old man who has already served 25 years of a 140-year-to-life prison sentence for a series of Rancho Santa Fe residential burglaries is slated to be resentenced Monday as part of increased efforts to reconsider the sentences of inmates who may warrant early release and reintegration back into the community.

James Riveria is the fifth local defendant expected to receive a new sentence since recent changes to state law opened the door for prosecutors to petition for resentencing in cases where the sentences may have been harsher than warranted. Assembly Bill 2942, which went into effect in 2019, allows prosecutors to recommend resentencing and petition judges to hear those cases.

In addition to those who have already been recommended for release and resentenced, the DA’s Office has also filed petitions asking a judge to resentence two other inmates.

Around 150 inmates’ sentences are currently under review, according to the DA’s Office.

“Prosecutors have a duty to seek the truth and justice before, during, and after someone is convicted and that includes making sure that prison sentences are proportionate with the harm that the crime produced,” District Attorney Summer Stephan said. “This new law allows prosecutors to repair past inequities by looking back and correcting any unjust sentences, and we are committed to doing while considering crime victims and public safety.

“It’s also important we continue to approach criminal justice reform initiatives like this lawfully and responsibly, making sure when someone is released, they’re set up to succeed when they come back to our communities,” Stephan said.

Some prosecutors have brought cases forward for resentencing, while the DA’s Office also receives resentencing recommendations from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, applications from the inmates themselves, or referrals from the community.

