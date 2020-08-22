Man tied up, held at gunpoint in robbery at downtown hotel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 25-year-old man staying at a downtown hotel was robbed at gunpoint by two men, who forced their way into his room Saturday morning.

The man was staying at the Comfort Inn Hotel, at 664 G St. in the Core-Columbia area, when two men wearing black shirts forced their way into his room at 2:20 a.m, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was tied up and the suspects ransacked his room, then left, Heims said.

A description of the suspects was not available.

There were no reports of injuries.