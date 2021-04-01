Man throws glass bottle at Black diners, shouts slur

The car allegedly driven by a man who threw a bottle and shouted a racial slur at two Black diners outside a San Diego restaurant. (Photo: SDPD)

SAN DIEGO — Police say a man drove by two Black diners at a San Diego restaurant, shouted a racial slur and threw a glass bottle at them, prompting a hate crime investigation.

Authorities say the victims were in a group of three eating outside Coconut Girl Kitchen on Mission Boulevard in Pacific Beach around 1 p.m. Feb. 28.

“While they were eating, a man driving a dark colored sedan pulled over near their table and rolled down the passenger side window,” a San Diego Police Department news release explained. “The man yelled a racial slur at the diners and threw a glass bottle through the passenger window at them. The diners were not struck by the bottle, but two of the diners believe they were targeted because they are Black.”

The man who threw the bottle was described as “either a tan, white man or light-skinned Hispanic man in his late 40s or early 50s,” with tattoos covering his neck and face. His height appeared to range from be 5 feet, 9 inches tall to 6 feet, and he was estimated to weigh 250 to 260 pounds.

Video surveillance showed a vehicle police believe the man was driving as it traveled southbound on Mission Boulevard just after the attack. The car appears to be a 2000s model black Volkswagen with front-end damage and missing the center grill. The car also appeared to have a green parking permit hanging from the rearview mirror.

“We are asking our community to be vigilant. If you see something, say something,” officials said. “Anyone with information about this assault should contact the San Diego Police Department Northern Division at (858) 525-1700.”