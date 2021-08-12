Man test-drives Audi, then carjacks it

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A man test-driving an SUV carjacked it from a dealership employee, authorities said Thursday.

The crime occurred at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, when the suspect took a white 2018 Audi SUV for a test spin at Norm Reeves Honda Superstore at 401 W. Vista Way, San Diego Sheriff’s Department spokesman Chris Lawrence said. A female dealership employee accompanied him.

About a block from the dealership, Lawrence said, the suspect pulled into a church parking lot and demanded that the employee exit the vehicle. She was not injured, and there were no threats of violence made against her.

However, Lawrence said, the crime is considered a carjacking since the suspect used ”either force or fear” to commandeer a vehicle.

According to Lawrence, the employee took the key fob with her — but the suspect still managed to drive the vehicle.

The suspect was described as about 50 years old and wearing a black hat, white shirt and jeans. Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.