SAN DIEGO — A man took money from a register at a Shell Gas Station on Saturday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.

A male suspect entered the location at 4201 West Point Loma Boulevard and pushed the employee who was working before opening the cash register. The suspect then took the money and made threats to the employee before exiting the store, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Asian male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Authorities say he was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and a blue surgical mask.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the robbery is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.