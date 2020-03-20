Man takes driver’s pickup truck at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An armed man snatched a driver’s pickup truck during a carjacking in the Encanto community of San Diego, a police officer said Friday.

The suspect ran up to a silver pickup truck moving slowly in the 6100 block of Akins Avenue a little after 11:10 p.m. Thursday and pointed a gun at the victim at the driver’s side window, ordering him to get out, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

“The victim got out of the truck and the suspect took the truck, and drove away westbound in the 6000 block of Akins Avenue,” Heims said.

The pickup truck was described as a silver four-door 2014 GMC pickup truck with California license plate number 60700Y on the back license plate and dealer plate number AN96G76 on the front license plate, he said.

The suspect was described as a 40 to 50 year old Hispanic man wearing a black beanie and a black sweater.

San Diego police asked anyone with any information regarding the carjacking to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.