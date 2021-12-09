Man tackled to the ground, stabbed in Ocean Beach

OCEAN BEACH (CNS) – Police are looking for a man who tackled a victim to the ground in Ocean Beach Thursday morning and left him hospitalized with stab wounds.

Around 1:30 a.m., a man in his 30s was speaking to a couple near the intersection of Bacon Street and Newport Avenue when another man “ran up to the victim swinging his arms,” according to San Diego Police Officer R. Heims. The men fell to the ground during the struggle, then the attacker got up and walked away, police said.

When the victim stood up, he noticed he was bleeding from two stab wounds to his side. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The assailant was described as a man in his 30s, but a detailed description was not released.

The SDPD Western Division was investigating the incident.

