SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a suspected prowler in the College West neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said in a release on Thursday.

On Dec. 28, police received a report about a man watching women shower from a backyard window in the 5700 block of Dorothy Drive, Lt. Adam Sharki with SDPD said in the release. He was also seen looking through a neighbor’s window the previous night, according to police.

A Ring security camera in the backyard of the residence showed the suspect picking up the device and examining it, Sharki said. The victims confronted the suspect, causing the man to leave the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old man with a shaved head, beard and a muscular build. He may possess a tattoo on his left forearm and was possibly wearing stud earrings. Authorities also believe he was carrying shoes and possibly barefoot at the time of the incident.

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of watching women shower from a backyard window in the College West neighborhood. (San Diego Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Eastern Division at 858-495-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.