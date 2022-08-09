SAN DIEGO — A $1,000 reward is being offered by San Diego County Crime Stoppers to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a man suspected of causing $24,000 of damage to a business in the Normal Heights neighborhood.

All County Fire, located at 3163 Adams Avenue, has been the target of the vandalism acts since September 2021, the nonprofit organization stated in a release. The fire protection system supplier has suffered damages ranging from shattered windows to paint thinner being sprayed on the company’s vehicles and exterior walls of the business.

The 50 to 60-year-old man in the image below is described by San Diego police and Crime Stoppers as White or Hispanic, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 tall, white hair and appears to have a hunched back when walking. He has been seen wearing black eyeglasses and drives a champagne-colored Toyota Prius with an unknown plate.

Authorities need the public’s help in finding this man who is suspected of vandalizing a business multiple times in the Normal Heights neighborhood since September 2021. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Mid-City Division at (619) 516-3073 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. For more information, click here.