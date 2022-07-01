SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of stabbing two people at two different trolley stations in East County Friday was arrested, authorities said.

Terry McClure, 26, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the San Diego Central Jail, Sgt. Michael Power of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a press release.

Around 10:56 a.m., deputies responded to the Massachusetts Avenue San Diego Metropolitan Transit System trolley station in the Lemon Grove neighborhood after a report of a stabbing. As they were assisting the victim at the location, another stabbing victim was being attended to at the Encanto/62nd Street MTS trolley station by San Diego police.

Power said authorities learned that the suspect had ties to both stabbings.

McClure suffered minor cuts to his hands and arm while one of the victims underwent emergency surgery to treat a stab wound to his upper body, according to the sheriff’s official. That person is expected to survive. The status of the other victim was not released.

Witnesses to this incident are encouraged to call 858-565-5200 to provide further information.