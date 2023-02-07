LAKESIDE, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding a man suspected of attempting to grab a child who was walking to school Tuesday in the Lakeside area.

The incident occurred in the 11900 block of Woodside Avenue, located near the Lakeside Middle School, Lt. Shawn Wray stated in a news release.

Around 8 a.m., three students were walking to school when a person from the backseat of a vehicle that stopped right next to them opened the door and tried to grab one of the students, the students told deputies. That prompted the students to run away from the vehicle and report the situation as soon as they got to Lakeside Middle School.

Authorities confirmed there were no injuries from the incident.

According to the students, there is no indication the suspect got out of the car, touched or said anything to them.

“At this time, this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the community. However, deputies will be conducting extra patrols in and around Lakeside Middle School,” Wray said.

The sheriff’s department describe the man in the backseat of the vehicle standing around 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighing between 160-170 pounds and dressed in black.

No description has been provided about the driver, but the vehicle, which was last seen heading westbound on Woodside Avenue toward Riverford Road, is depicted as a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe with silver wheels and a black and yellow license plate.

On Jan. 24, a man attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl waiting for her mom to pick her up near a Carmel Mountain Ranch school. It is uncertain if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of this incident is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. You can call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.