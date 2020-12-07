Man suspected of trying to abduct woman in senior mobile home park

RAINBOW, Calif. (CNS) – A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to abduct a 61-year-old woman while she was walking in a senior mobile home community in northern San Diego County, authorities said.

At 1:10 p.m. Sunday, a 61-year-old woman called 911 and reported that a man, later identified as Francisco Gutierrez, had attempted to kidnap her in the 4700 block of Oak Crest Road, in a senior mobile home park in Rainbow, Sheriff’s Lt. Arnold Aldana.

The woman reported that Gutierrez had allegedly crept up behind her, grabbed her and attempted to drag her away, Aldana said. She was able to fight him off and run to a nearby neighbor to call 911.

Deputies responded to the area and were flagged down by a witness who directed them to Gutierrez, who was sitting in a vehicle he had allegedly broken into, the lieutenant said.

Deputies gave Gutierrez multiple commands to surrender, but he refused and a sheriff’s K-9 was deployed, Aldana said. Gutierrez was taken into custody and transported to Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside for treatment of unknown injuries he suffered during the arrest.

Upon release from the hospital, Gutierrez was expected to be booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with intent to commit rape, resisting arrest and attempted auto theft, Aldana said.