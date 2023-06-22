EL CAJON, Calif. — A man suspected of swinging a large sword around before barricading himself inside an apartment was arrested Thursday, El Cajon police announced.

Around 8 a.m., police received a report of a man swinging a large sword at people in a parking lot at 1018 East Lexington Avenue, ECPD Lt. Jeremiah Larson said in a news release.

The man with the sword then proceeded to go inside an apartment before returning to the parking lot and threatening to shoot people, while simulating a gun in his waistband, police said.

Witnesses and victims at the scene did not actually see a gun in the suspect’s possession.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by negotiating with the man, who has returned to the apartment and refused to come out.

Officers worked for two hours to attempt to convince the man to come outside peacefully before ECPD’s Crisis Negotiations and SWAT teams were called to the scene, Larson said.

Eventually police were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender with the man, who was identified as 36-year-old Patrick Ross.

Ross was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of several felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, Larson said.

Police did not immediately clarify if there were any injuries suffered in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to contact ECPD at 619-579-3311 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.