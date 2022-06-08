SAN DIEGO — A $1,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of a man suspected of stealing from elderly victims in four separate incidents at Lemon Grove grocery stores, a sheriff’s official announced.

According to Detective Freddy Herrero of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the suspected thief would follow elderly women while they shopped, wait for them to become distracted, reach into their purses and then steal their wallets.

He is described by authorities to be in his 50s, standing around 5 feet 8 inches and weighing about 130 pounds.

If anyone can identify the man, they are asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.