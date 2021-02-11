Man suspected of stealing $18K Rolex arrested near border

SAN DIEGO — Deputies arrested a man suspected of stealing a Rolex watch worth $18,000 from a home in Encinitas, authorities said.

Jason Carlock, 41, of Vista was taken into custody near the U.S.-Mexico border, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday in a news release. The suspect, who authorities say had the stolen watch with him, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and a parole violation.

The burglary happened shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Devonshire Drive, the department said. “After a brief encounter with the resident,” the suspect escaped with the watch.

Carlock was booked into San Diego Central Jail. He was being held without bail due to the parole violation, the department said.