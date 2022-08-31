VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A man suspected of stabbing his uncle was arrested Tuesday after a six-hour SWAT standoff on the La Jolla Indian Reservation, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly before 9 a.m., La Jolla Reservation Tribal Police received a call about an altercation between a man and his family and requested help from deputies at the Valley Center Sheriff’s substation, Lt. Jim Emig said Wednesday in a news release. Deputies arrived at the 500 block of Amago Road and say the suspect, whom authorities identified as 27-year-old Joseph Raymond Amago, had stabbed his uncle with a “large combat knife.”

Deputies tried to detain Amago, but he ran into an empty field nearby, Emig said.

“Deputies developed a dialogue with the male and attempted to persuade him to drop the knife, but he refused to cooperate and a six-hour standoff ensued,” Emig said in the release.

SWAT and negotiators responded, and after five hours of negotiations, Amago surrendered and was taken into custody.

The stabbing victim was taken to Palomar Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He was expected to be survive.

Amago was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and displaying a weapon in a threatening manner.