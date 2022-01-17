Man suspected of stabbing cousin to death at park

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder after his cousin was stabbed to death Sunday at a park in San Diego’s Sabre Springs community, authorities said.

Early Sunday, Fatima Marin Cedillo, 22, was stabbed at a park at 11500 Meadow Grass Lane, San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release. When officers arrived at South Creek Park, they found the Poway resident with at least one stab wound to her torso before performing first aid and CPR. San Diego Fire-Rescue medics took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m.

Related Content 22-year-old woman killed in stabbing at local park

Detectives learned the woman arrived at the park with friends and walked over to a group that was already there, the release said.

“After a brief encounter, she walked away from them and told her friends she had been stabbed,” Sharki said.

Detectives identified the victim’s cousin, Uriel Cedillo, as the suspect. At 10 a.m. Sunday, police arrested the Poway resident in the 12000 block of Oak Knoll Road.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.