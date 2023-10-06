SAN DIEGO — A man was re-arrested at the hospital Tuesday on suspicion of attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, authorities said.

Abraham Luniow, 48, was initially arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, Sgt. Aaron Brooke with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Friday. He was taken to San Diego Central Jail for booking, where deputies say Luniow then attempted to smuggle drugs into jail.

Luniow was then taken to a hospital, where four bindles of a substance that presumptively tested positive for fentanyl were found on him, according to authorities. The suspect was re-arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance inside a county jail.

Last Friday, a man was sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling drugs into the Vista Detention Facility after pleading guilty to possessing a controlled substance inside of a jail, per law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Detention Investigations Unit is investigating the case.