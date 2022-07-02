SAN DIEGO — A man suspected in the Gaslamp Quarter shooting that wounded two tourists last week was arrested Friday after an assault incident in downtown San Diego, police said.

Johnza Watson, 25, was arrested on suspicion for Friday night’s assault and attempted murder and assault with a firearm in the June 24 shooting, Lt. Adam Sharki stated in a press release Saturday.

In last week’s shooting, a fight broke out near 5th Avenue and F Street around 10:30 p.m., when it escalated to gunfire that struck two uninvolved women, according to authorities. Police say the victims continue to recover after one victim suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body and the other was shot in the hand. During the investigation, Watson was named as a suspect in the shooting.

On Friday, officers responded to a report of an assault in the area of 600 5th Avenue, where police found five suspects, including Watson, and arrested them, Sharki said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.