SAN DIEGO — San Diego Chief of Police David Nisleit announced Wednesday that a man suspected of shooting an officer last Thursday in Chollas Creek has been arrested.

JC Blake Sartor, 30, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of Spectrum Center Boulevard in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. in the 5200 block of Wightman Street when the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen white truck.

According to police, Sartor attempted to flee from the officer on foot before ultimately pulling out a gun and shooting the officer.

Nisleit thanked SDPD’s Homicide Unit, Special Investigations Unit, Special Operations Unit, Gang Team, Ghost Gun Team, SWAT Unit, Crime Lab, Neighborhood Policing Unit, Patrol Unit for their joint efforts in in locating Sartor.

“This is just a great case of just phenomenal police work locating this suspect,” Nisleit said.

Nisleit said he would be asking San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan’s Office to sentence Sartor to the maximum sentence if he is found guilty in the shooting.

According to police, Sartor has a prior criminal record and a firearm was recovered at the time of his arrest.

Sartor is suspected of attempted murder of a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and multiple other felonies, according to Nisleit.

The officer, whose name was not released, suffered non-life-threatening in the shooting and has been released from the hospital to recover at home.

“I believe he will make a full recovery and come back,” Nisleit said.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, according to police.