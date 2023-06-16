SAN DIEGO — JC Blake Sartor, 30, appeared in court Friday through a video arraignment. The judge ordered the media to not show Sartor’s face.

Sartor pleaded not guilty to five charges, which are attempted pre-meditated murder on a peace officer, assault on peace officer with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, vehicle theft and felony possession of a firearm.

“There is no place for this type of senseless violence in this community, and anytime someone tries to kill a cop, that person will be found, they’ll be charged and they’ll be prosecuted according to the law,” Deputy District Attorney Clay Biddle said.

Last week on Thursday, a San Diego police officer attempted to pull over a driver in a stolen truck in the Chollas Creek area.

Police say the driver jumped out and ran off into an apartment complex. The officer chased after the man who pulled a gun and fired multiple times, hitting the officer in the arm.

Prosecutors said a bullet also struck a nearby residence, but no one else was hurt.

The officer was rushed to the hospital as police set up a perimeter looking for the shooter. That search came up empty.

investigators worked the case around the clock for several days.

Then on Wednesday, police tracked down Sartor along Spectrum Center Boulevard in Kearny Mesa and he was arrested. Police also recovered a gun in the arrest.

The officer who was shot continues to recover at home.

“It’s pretty rare in San Diego when the peace officer attempt is made on peace officers like how are you and obviously it’s something that we take very seriously, so it’s not like we get in these cases every week. Unfortunately we’ve had a few in the last year, a couple in the last six to seven months like I said there’s just no place for this type of senseless violence in our community,” Biddle said.

If convicted, Sartor could get life in prison. He’s held without bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 28.

FOX 5 has been told Sartor also has a prior vehicle theft and reckless evading charge in East County. Prosecutors are asking for that case to be handled in downtown San Diego.