Man suspected of shooting, killing partner at North County home

Deputies and police officers stand outside a Valley Center home where a man is accused of shooting and killing his partner.

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) – A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of his domestic partner, authorities said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:40 a.m. Sunday to a home on Duro Road near Lake Wohlford Road to investigate a possible shooting, said Lt. Chad Boudreau. Deputies found Mayra Meraz suffering from a traumatic injury.

Paramedics rushed Meraz to Palomar Hospital, where she died of her injuries, Boudreau said.

The suspect, Anthony Darrell Chaloux, 42, was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to jail records.

Chaloux and Maraz were in a domestic relationship and have two children together, the lieutenant said. Chaloux is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 4.