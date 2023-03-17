SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested after allegedly firing a shot at a police helicopter that was flying above the Rolando neighborhood on Thursday, authorities said.

The suspect reportedly made a call to the San Diego Police Department shortly after 3:20 p.m. and stated that his boat and vehicle were towed without warning, officials explained. Authorities say the man threatened to start shooting people and then hung up the phone.

According to SDPD, the address of the call was in the 6100 block of Tarragona Drive. A short time later at 3:50 p.m., police say a nearby neighbor called to report hearing multiple gunshots near the original address.

At that time, a SDPD helicopter was dispatched to the address with three police officers, a pilot and two tactical flight officers on board. Officials say a man was seen in the front yard of the residence.

As the helicopter circled overhead, the man fired what authorities described to to be a shotgun in the direction of the helicopter. SDPD said the shot forutnately missed the chopper.

The man retreated into the residence, but authorities say he later came out and surrendered to law enforcement. A shotgun and fired shotgun shells were located in the yard, officials said.

The suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Richard Favorite. According to police, he was the person who made the original call to the department.

Favorite was booked into the San Diego County Jail on charges of attempted murder of the helicopter crew, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied aircraft and negligent discharge of a firearm.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene. Detectives are interviewing witnesses, gathering evidence and investigating the suspected crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.