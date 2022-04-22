EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon man suspected of sex trafficking underaged girls, whom he met through mutual friends and had online relationships with via social media, was arrested Thursday, according to police.

Antoine Hayes, 21, was found and arrested by detectives with the El Cajon Police Department around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Fletcher Parkway, Lt. K. MacArthur stated in a press release Friday. Haynes was booked on suspicion of pandering of a minor, sending harmful matter to a minor, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an undetectable firearm.

ECPD confirmed their team had received information that the suspect was sex trafficking underaged girls after locating at least two juvenile victims. Police also found additional evidence corroborating the information.

“During the investigation it was determined the suspect met the girls through mutual friends and the suspect began online explicit relationships with the juvenile victims through social media,” MacArthur said.

Police say the suspect was in possession of marijuana and a ghost gun at the time of his arrest.

“Police requested an enhanced bail amount for the serious offenses however, Haynes was denied bail and is currently in custody awaiting arraignment,” MacArthur said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619)579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.