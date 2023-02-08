ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man was arrested last week on suspicion of selling stolen goods through an online marketplace, the City of Escondido noted in a news release.

Backtrack to November 2022

In November of last year, officials say a wholesale storeroom known as Industrial Liquidation Plus was burglarized of approximately $60,000 in tools, including a concrete tamper. According to the city, Escondido Police Detective Mike Martinez was assigned to the case.

Detective Martinez discovered an individual was attempting to sell the stolen item on OfferUp. That same person, according to the the detective, was found to have sold hundreds of items, mostly tools, using OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace.

The Escondido police detective continued his investigation while working with organized retail crime investigators from Home Depot, Lowes and the California High Patrol task force.

Moving forward to February 2023

The city said detectives contacted the man, identified as 38-year-old David Martinez of San Diego, through the OfferUp marketplace on Feb. 2 and set up a time to meet with him. The location of the meeting spot was not disclosed.

Officials say Martinez showed up with the stolen concrete tamper from the Industrial Liquidation Plus burglary and he was immediately arrested.

The joint teams then conducted a search warrant at two locations tied to the man and reportedly located over 230 stolen items worth over $50,000, the city noted.

Martinez was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of receiving stolen property and conspiracy, according to authorities.