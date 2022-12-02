SAN DIEGO — A bank in the North Park neighborhood was robbed Thursday, authorities said.

The robbery occurred around 4:50 p.m. at 3201 University Ave, when a man walked into the U.S. Bank Branch and demanded money from the teller, Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release. He stole an unknown amount of money before walking out of the bank.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the suspected robber described as a thin white man, 5-foot-8 and around 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, dark color zip up jacket, dark pants and glasses.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.