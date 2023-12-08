VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of driving erratically in a Vista movie theater parking lot and pointing a gun at several people was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

Authorities received a call about the suspect around 11 p.m. at 25 Main Street, Sgt. Michael Hanks with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Friday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect, who was driving in the parking lot behind the movie theater, got out of the vehicle and ran from law enforcement.

The suspect was later found and arrested about a mile away in the 800 block of Eucalyptus Ave, Hanks said. Authorities found a loaded ghost gun modified to shoot automatic gunfire, a high-capacity magazine and ammunition in his vehicle.

Jeremy Fuerte, 26, was booked into Vista Detention Facility and faces multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and illegally possessing a ghost gun.

The Vista Gang Enforcement Team has confiscated 17 ghost guns thus far in 2023, according to the sheriff’s department.